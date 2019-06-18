5 injured in Marshall County crash

Five people are recovering after suffering serious injuries in a Marshall County crash.

It happened Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 30 at Plymouth-Goshen Trail.

Police say a Mercury Villager van traveling north on Plymouth-Goshen Trail failed to yield and pulled directly into the path of a Pontiac Grand Am heading westbound on U.S. 30.

One passenger in the van was ejected on impact.

All four passengers in the van, including two juveniles, were taken to the hospital, along with one passenger in the Grand Am.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

