Officers served several arrest warrants related to drug dealing on Wednesday in Marshall and Starke counties.

Megan Bickle and Austin Owens were arrested on suspicion of dealing meth, while Sabrina Cahillane is accused of dealing a narcotic drug. They're all residents of Knox.

Meanwhile, Travis Mechling of Lapaz was arrested on a meth dealing charge, and Eric Lovely of Culver was taken into custody for dealing a narcotic drug.

All five of those suspects were housed in the Marshall County Jail.