5 arrested after Shipshewana man beaten with broken shovel, ax handle

Five people were arrested, some on battery charges and others on drug charges, after a man was beaten with a broken shovel handle and an ax handle in LaGrange County earlier this week.

The battery allegedly happened Wednesday, when two men living in the same home as the victim beat the victim, according to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department.

Police say 51-year-old Rickie Lee Stevens and 30-year-old Gregory Edward Little, both of the 10800 block of West 590 North in Shipshewana, beat the alleged victim after an argument over stolen property.

The victim was allegedly attacked first by Stevens, who hit the victim with the broken shovel handle. Littlefield then exited the shed in which he was living and began to hit the victim with the ax handle, according to the release.

The victim was able to get away from his alleged attackers, but not before suffering multiple injuries, including a broken arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police reportedly tried to speak with people living at the home where the attack allegedly happened on multiple occasions but were not able to do so.

On Friday, officers were granted a search warrant for the residence and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and possibly the weapons used in the alleged attack.

As a result, five people were arrested, including Stevens and Little, who were each arrested for aggravated battery.

Martha Melissa Powell, 44, was arrested for possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia; Travis J. Packer, 45, was arrested for possession of meth and visiting a common nuisance; and Clarence Dakota Lee Egner, whose age was not listed, was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

