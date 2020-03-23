5 South Bend firefighters quarantined

Five South Bend firefighters have been quarantined after learning that a patient they interacted with has tested positive for the coronavirus.

From the South Bend Fire Department:

Five South Bend Fire Department firefighters interacted with a patient last Saturday, March 14, for a 911 call unrelated to COVID-19. The Department was informed later in the week that the patient has now tested positive for COVID-19. All five firefighters are in quarantine awaiting test results.

The Department has implemented processes and protocols to prevent exposure during medical calls related to COVID-19, including limiting interaction with the patient, wearing full personal protective equipment, and following new protocol when handing off a patient at the hospital.

The reality is that firefighters, police officers, EMTs, nurses, and doctors will have to interact with COVID-19 patients as we respond to this pandemic. It’s important that 911 callers be forthcoming with dispatchers if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are calling for other reasons.