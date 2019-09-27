47th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival is underway in Niles

The 47th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicked off Thursday in Niles.

The four day festival is packed with plenty of food and rides.

There will also be a barbecue cook off on Saturday, as well as a parade. And on Sunday, there will be a car show.

"What I love about the Four Flags Area Apple Festival is just the big community spirit and camaraderie,” said Jenna Rhynard, Board of Directors. “You come up here, you see your family and your friends and you just enjoy a fun weekend together."

The festival is free to enter but they do ask for a $5 donation to park, and all the money raised goes right back to the community.

For more information on hours, prices and events happening at the festival, click here .

