46th annual Valley RV & Camping Show gets underway Thursday

If you're looking for a new RV for your next adventure, you've got plenty of options at the Century Center this weekend.

The 46th annual Valley RV and Camping Show gets underway Thursday morning and runs through Sunday.

Nearly 75 RV’s will be on display from seven different dealers.

Buyers can find everything from luxury, Class A motorhomes to light-weight travel trailers.

Dealers will also be offering special financing options and clearance specials.

"Whether people are looking for their very first RV, or their next RV, this is a great place to come to see a lot of different manufacturers and a lot of different types of RV’s all under one roof,” said Matt Rose, show director.

The Valley RV & Camping Show will take place Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults, and kids 15 and under get in for free.