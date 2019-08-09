4,600 backpacks from 16 Pack-A-Backpack donations handed out

The annual 16 Pack-A-Backpack happened this past weekend, and thanks to all who participated, 16 News Now collected thousands of school supplies to help children in Michiana.

On Friday, the first organizations picked up backpacks filled with back-to-school needs. They will be then be distributed to children.

The South Bend Community School Corporation was just one of the many organizations picking up their backpacks.

WNDU could not have made done it without our friends at Goodwill in South Bend, whose vice president of mission advancement said it is important to help children get the best education so that they will not need to rely on Goodwill services in the future.

"We know that the impact of just school supplies for kids to get them off to a good start is so important for their educational track," Guy Fisher said. "And so, looking into the future to say, 'How can we put ourselves out of business?' Having a great educational foundation for children gives them a better chance of finishing high school and taking those next steps."

Some 4,600 backpacks were handed out to local organizations Friday.

