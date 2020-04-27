43-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County

A 43-year-old woman is dead and two children are left seriously injured after a two vehicle crash in Marshall County.

It happened on State Road 17 and 20A Road, near Culver, on Monday.

The crash killed Kristen Fisher, a passenger in the same car as the two injured children who were in the back seat.

Crews from several departments were called onto the scene to assist.

Police have not released details into what caused the crash.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this story.