43-year-old South Bend woman dies of coronavirus, family warning others to take virus seriously

A Michiana family is sharing their heartbreaking story of a woman they love, lost to the Coronavirus.

43-year-old Helen Densmore was a daughter, sister and aunt. Sadly, she's one of the 68 coronavirus deaths in St. Joseph County.

Helen's mother Rose Mary Densmore says, "If you were having a bad day, Helen was the type of person who would come by and make you smile."

On May 15, Helen told her family she tested positive for coronavirus. She had such a hard time breathing, she could barely get around her house.

After days of back pain and nausea, she also believed she had a kidney infection.

Rose Mary said, "To watch them carry her out in a body bag and not be able to say goodbye or hug your child goodbye, is a terrible terrible feeling."

That terrible feeling is one Rose Mary and Helen's younger sister, Alexandria, hope no other family has to endure. They fear as people try to get back to normal, we’re forgetting the threat of coronavirus is still very much here.

Helen's sister Alexandria Hall said, "It took my sister and we can't get her back. Protect yourself and protect others and wear your mask. It's a slight inconvenience, but to be able to wake up in the morning and be here...it makes all the difference in the world."

"You're not doing it for you, you are doing it for other people so be some kind of a decent person and stop to think about the other person, like my daughter was doing." Rose Mary continued, "So many people don't want to wear a mask, they keep saying, 'I cant breathe with a mask on', well you know what my daughter couldn't breathe when she was dying either."

The family plans to hold a celebration of life for Helen in the future, when they feel safe getting together.