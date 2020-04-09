42 more coronavirus deaths in Indiana, death toll rises to 245

State health officials say 42 more Indiana residents have died from coronavirus, marking the largest single-day jump in the state’s death toll during the pandemic and pushing those deaths to 245.

The 42 deaths reported Thursday were the largest number the Indiana State Department of Health has reported to date in its daily pandemic updates, trailed only by the 34 deaths it reported Tuesday.

The agency says the deaths it reports daily from the respiratory disease caused by the virus occurred over multiple days.

Indiana had an additional 430 confirmed COVD-19 cases, increasing its total to 6,351 following corrections to the previous day’s total.

