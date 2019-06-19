4 vehicles stolen in Mishawaka in 1 night

Mishawaka police are investigating after four vehicles were stolen in one night.

It happened between 9 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicles were stolen from the following locations: 200 block of Lowell Avenue, 200 block N. State Street, 1000 block of West 7th Street and 500 block of East 16th Street.

In all incidents, the keys and a key fob were left inside the vehicle.

In one case, a witness saw a group of suspicious people going through cars. They were wearing all dark clothing and had their hoods up. These individuals are believed to be juveniles.

An officer dispatched to this area found a stolen car near the area the suspects were last seen.

As of Wednesday, two of the stolen cars have been found and returned to their owners.

If you see any suspicious activity, including a person going through cars or juveniles out past curfew, you're urged to call police dispatch.

Police ask you not to leave personal valuables in your vehicle.

