4 vehicles involved in crash at LaPorte Co. intersection

Three vehicles were hit at a LaPorte County intersection after an approaching tractor driver was unable to stop in time.

It happened at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Fail Road.

A commercial vehicle and two passenger vehicles were stopped at the light in the westbound lanes of U.S. 20.

A 2019 yellow Peterbilt tractor, driven by 33-year-old Melvin Smith Jr. of Oak Park, Illinois, was traveling westbound. He reportedly told police that he saw the vehicles but was unable to stop in time to avoid a crash.

The passenger side of Smith’s tractor struck the trailer being pulled by the other commercial vehicle. The two passenger vehicles sustained damage due to the initial impact of the two commercial vehicles.

Smith was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

