4 underage men accused of drinking while operating horse and buggy

Four men age 19 and 20 are facing charges after police allegedly caught them operating a horse and buggy with open containers of alcohol.

The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that the men were intoxicated and tossing beer cans from the buggy in the area of Beaverton and Bard roads in Beaverton Township around 9:40 p.m Sunday.

Sheriff deputies found the buggy and another motorist identified it as the group he saw. Police say the four men initially gave them fake ages and refused to provide their names.

Investigators later identified them as 20-year-old Levei J. Mast, 19-year-old Andrew B. Zook, 20-year-old Joseph S. Miller and 19-year-old Joseph J. Troyer.

Police say all four suspects were intoxicated with several opened and unopened containers of alcohol in the buggy.

All four suspects have been charged with felony obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and received civil infractions for minors in possession of alcohol.

All four suspects were taken to the Gladwin County Jail and held on a cash surety bond of $3,500.

