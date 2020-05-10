4 things you need to know before getting a hair cut Monday

The sounds of a barbershop; they have been missing for more than a month.

Julio Rodriguez (left), owner of Exclusive Studios in Mishawaka, and barber Jasem Sheikh (right) excited to reopen barbershop Monday for first time since being forced to close for more than a month.

But starting on Monday, those familiar sounds will be back here in Indiana including at Exclusive Studios barbershop in Mishawaka.

"I'm excited for tomorrow to finally get back to work and just be at a full advantage," says Julio Rodriguez, owner Exclusive Studios.

"I can't wait for tomorrow to come because we've been waiting for this day for awhile," barber Jasem Sheikh says.

Beyond the excitement, though, comes responsibility. In order for barbershops like Exclusive Studios to stay open, there are some safety rules that need to come first.

"We had a meeting with everybody and we just talked about how we have to enforce sanitation at all times," Rodriguez says.

According to Stage 2 of Governor Holcomb's Back-On-Track plan, barbershops and hair salons must meet the following four requirements:

1) Workstations shall be restricted or spaced to achieve social distancing

2) Workstations must be cleaned after each customer or client

3) Services shall be provided by appointment only

4) Employees, and customers or clients to the extent practicable, must wear face masks

"There is still people out there that are still probably infected and just carrying it so we have to protect ourselves and everyone around us," Rodriguez says.

"Safety is our number one concern. Even two-three months down the road, we have to concentrate on safety," Sheikh says.

Beyond that, Rodriguez is also focused on getting business back to where it needs to be.

"This is what we do all day. This is our job. This is our career. We went to school for this," Rodriguez says.

"I get to make people feel good again. I get to feel good again," Sheikh explains.

"This is just a reminder of how important it is to stay safe. You know, it could last forever and we just have to take precaution," Rodriguez says.

Exclusive Studios will be open Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. to customer appointments only. If you would like to book an appointment with Exclusive Studios, click here.