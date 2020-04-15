4 religious sisters, 3 employees test positive for COVID-19 at local convent

Long-term care facilities nationwide are trying to fend off coronavirus, including ones in St. Joseph County. The Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Cross confirm four sisters and three employees tested positive at the motherhouse at Saint Mary's.

Information on their conditions is not available due to medical privacy laws.

"Our sisters are receiving excellent care from our clinical staff," wrote Sr. M. Veronique (Wiedower), C.S.C., president of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Cross, in a news release.

Spokesperson Amy Smessaert told 16 News Now notification of the first sister to test positive went out to staff and the rest of the Congregation on April 6.

On April 14, the St. Joseph County Health Department began testing the 58 sisters who reside at the Saint Mary's Convent, one of the buildings comprising the motherhouse.

"We wanted to be forthright and upfront and to offer people a chance also to express that love and care and prayer support for our sisters and our very hardworking staff," explained Smessaert.

It is unknown right now if the sisters who tested positive live in the same residence.

Smessaert said all employees who care for the sisters at the motherhouse will be tested throughout the week at local medical offices.