4 injured in Cass County crash

Cass County deputies are investigating a crash that injured four people on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Dailey Road and M60, Jefferson Township.

A driver, 18-year-old Daquan Brown of Elkhart, was traveling southbound on Dailey Road when he failed to stop prior to entering the intersection and collided with another vehicle driven by 30-year-old Kathy Nixon of Cassopolis.

After the first crash, a third vehicle driving eastbound, driven by 58-year-old Joseph Mosier of Three Rivers and passenger, 40-year-old Christopher Rainwater, were hit by the other vehicles within the intersection.

All parties were taken to the hospital for injuries. Deputies do not believe alcohol and drugs are to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.