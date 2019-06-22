4 dead after golf course argument leads to shooting, fire incident in California

Police said four people are dead after an argument at a golf course in Santa Maria, California, on Friday.

Authorities said it all started when a man got into an argument with two golfers at a golf course near the Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates, a senior-living mobile park.

The man retrieved a gun and fatally shot two men near the clubhouse. He then fled to a home in the mobile home court.

As police were responding to the shooting, there was an explosion at the home.

Two bodies were later found inside the burned-down building. Police said it’s likely that one of the bodies is that of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

