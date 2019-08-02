4 dead, 2 injured after Buchanan crash

Four people are dead after a driver ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle in Buchanan, police say.

It happened around noon Friday.

A vehicle was westbound on Miller when the driver went through the stop sign, according to police.

The other vehicle was southbound on Main Street and did not have a stop sign. That vehicle was T-boned, and four of the occupants died.

The two people in the other vehicle suffered unknown injuries. One person was airlifted from the scene, and the other was taken by ambulance.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the crash.

We will bring you updates on air and online as we learn more.

