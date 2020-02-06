4 arrested in separate Marshall County drug busts

Four people are facing charges after police conducted two separate drug busts in Marshall County.

Zachariah and Kali Schuh were arrested Monday after an operation in Bremen. A 2-year-old child was also removed from the motel room the couple was staying in.

Zachariah Schuh has a $25,000 bond, while Kali Schuh has a $5,000 bond.

On Tuesday, police also executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of North Michigan Street in Plymouth. Officers found more than 10 ounces of marijuana.

Gregory Brown and Heather Pittman were taken into custody. They were each given a $1,500 bond, which they both later posted.

