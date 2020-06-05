4 Indianapolis officers reassigned during baton use probe

Authorities say four Indianapolis police have been assigned to support roles pending the outcome of an investigation into the use of batons and pepper balls to subdue two women at a protest last weekend over the death of George Floyd.

Police spokeswoman Aliya Wishner said Friday that the officers' reassignments do not involve them being placed on administrative leave.

Police Chief Police Chief Randal Taylor and Mayor Joe Hogsett were expected to address that investigation and other issues stemming from last weekend’s unrest in Indiana’s capital during a Friday news conference.

The incident involving the subduing of the two women was captured on video and posted on social media.

6/5/2020 12:54:55 PM (GMT -4:00)