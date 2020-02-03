3rd annual Perfect Pairings to raise money for Unity Gardens, Ivy Tech

How does indulging in delicious food and drink combinations all while supporting a great cause sound?

Ivy Tech and Unity Gardens will team up once again for a special culinary experience called "Perfect Pairings".

The event will take place Thursday inside the Aloft Hotel in downtown South Bend.

There will be four pairing stations, including different samples of wine, beer, cheese and chocolate.

There will also be a silent auction and a raffle.

Proceeds from the event will benefit both Unity Gardens and Ivy Tech's School of Hospitality.

"It's super fun, they're all just little samples, but there's four stations where guests will all be able to go up to the station, get the pairing, talk about it with their neighbors,” said Sara Stewart, executive director of Unity Gardens. “It really becomes the best of culinary and community."

Perfect Pairings will take place Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online for $50 by

clicking here .

