3rd annual Elkhart County Symphony Brewfest is Saturday

What’s better than great food, beer and symphony music all at the same time?

That's all happening Saturday at the 3rd annual Elkhart County Symphony Brewfest.

There will be 19 breweries, one winery and some food trucks.

You can also enjoy some live music while you sample the beers.

All of the money raised goes to the Elkhart County Symphony, and part of their mission is to educate children.

"We bring in guest artists and so they do live performances with our symphony,” said Kristi Noble, vice president of development. “And then they stay a couple days and they go to some of the local schools and help with their orchestra."

The Brewfest is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Northern Indiana Events Center.

Tickets cost $50 per person, and you can purchase them at the door or online by clicking here .