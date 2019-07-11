3rd anniversary of deadly Berrien Co. courthouse shooting

Thursday marked the third anniversary of a dark day at the Berrien County Courthouse, when two bailiffs were shot to death.

On July 11, 2016, an inmate grabbed a gun from a deputy while inside a Berrien County courtroom.

The inmate shot the deputy, a civilian, and killed bailiffs Ron Kienzle and Joe Zangaro.

Thursday afternoon, Kienzle and Zangaro were honored with a moment of silence at their memorial in St. Joseph.

Both men will always be remembered by loved ones and all of Michiana as heroes who ran toward danger to protect our community and paid the ultimate price.

