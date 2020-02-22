3rd Annual St. Joseph robotics challenge in Elkhart

The ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart hosted the 3rd annual Saint Joseph Health Systems robotics challenge.

24 First Lego League teams showed up to see who could score the most points.

It wasn't all a competition, but also a learning experience.

Saint Joe Health Systems brought two of the robots they use in the hospital, the Mako and Davinci, to show these kids how their skills can be applied in the real world.

“Our competition season ended in December and so we have a partnership with St. Joe Health Systems where we get these students back together and compete all throughout the spring travelling to four different locations throughout our community,” said GEARS Robotics Director Scott Chase.

This is the offseason for the First Lego Leagues, meaning these kids are here because they want to have fun.

