38 Special to perform in New Buffalo

The classic Southern rock band 38 Special is coming to New Buffalo with hits that include "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," and "Caught Up in You."

The Four Winds New Buffalo concert is set for Friday, September 27, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $39 plus fees, and they go on sale Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m. ET at FourWindsCasino.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce 38 Special will perform at Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET. Ticket prices for the show start at $39 plus applicable fees and can be purchased beginning Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. ET by visiting FourWindsCasino.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the 38 Special performance and can be purchased with event tickets.

After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” and “Second Chance.” The band is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs. Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums.

