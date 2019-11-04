$37K federal grant awarded to Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club

One of the most violent and poorest neighborhoods in Berrien County is about to get a boost.

The Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor has received a $37,000 grant to administer Project Learn, a 36-week after-school program at Blossom Acres Apartments.

After piloting the program in the neighborhood, the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club was confident it would work.

"The success we saw was truly in the smiles of the people that we served, to have someone there waiting for them when they got off the bus, to come into the space in the community room at Blossom Acres, to build relationships with a positive adult, who was ready for them and had great programs and activities available for them was really outstanding to see," remarked Liji Hanny, the director of operations at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor.

The Department of Justice-funded grant pays for part-time tutors who will help children with homework two days a week at the Blossom Acres community center, in addition to teaching them character development lessons. The grant also funds transportation for the children to visit the Boys and Girls Club three days a week.

Margaret Clayborn, who serves on the Southwest Michigan Advocates And Leaders for Police and Community Trust, or ALPACT, believes Project Learn will be especially helpful to the many single moms raising families at Blossom Acres.

"I think with the family, with mom not working and she wants to work, I think [Project Learn] will be a good opportunity for her to maybe look for a job if she wants to, if time will allow her," Clayborn said.

There is already a waiting list of 20 families for this Boys and Girls Club program in Benton Harbor.

