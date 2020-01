Lottery fever is spreading across Michiana ahead of Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot is now an estimated $373 million, making it the 18th largest in Powerball history.

Meanwhile, this could be the first Powerball jackpot won in 2020.

The Hoosier lottery leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins, which is giving Indiana residents a reason to feel lucky.

16 News Now is your exclusive lottery affiliate. Be sure to watch Saturday night at 11 for the results of the drawing.