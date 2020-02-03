UPDATE: 2,500 customers without power after car hits utility pole

Nearly 2,500 Indiana Michigan Power customers were still without power at 11 p.m. Monday after a car hit a utility pole near the intersection of Lincolnway West and Chestnut Street in Osceola.

At its peak, the outage affected more than 3,600 customers.

An ambulance was called to the scene and transported at least one person after the crash was called in around 9:45 p.m., St. Joseph County dispatch said.

The collision reportedly caused a transformer to blow.

The power company did not have an estimated restoration time, saying it was assessing the condition.

Police and fire personnel remained on the scene as of about 10:30 p.m., as did I&M crews.

Customers can get updated outage information by visiting the I&M website.

