How would you and your kids like to see a very large boom box? You can this coming weekend.

This Saturday at Kennedy Park in South Bend, the city will celebrate the ninth annual Kids to Parks Day. It takes place from 1-5 p.m.

Making its inaugural public appearance at the event will be the new 12-foot-tall, 36-foot-long mobile experience unit named boomer, due to the fact that it's shaped like a boom box. There will also be live music and other fun activities.