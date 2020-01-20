34th annual Community Service Breakfast, Day of Celebration gets underway in South Bend

Celebrations will take place all over Michiana Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Festivities began early Monday morning at the Century Center in South Bend for the 34th annual Community Service Recognition Breakfast.

More than 900 people attended the event, making it one of the largest Dr. King celebrations in Michiana.

This years' theme is "Hear Our Voices: Turn the Dream into Action”.

"You could vote, you could help clean up your community,” said Gladys Muhammed, director of the MLK Foundation of St. Joseph County. “You can be engaged in making solutions, just do something. You can work with the young people, but just do something this year to help remember the dream and legacy of Dr. King."

Celebrations will continue Monday with the annual Memorial March to the Century Center, and various workshops and vendors.

And starting at 3 p.m., the Youth Program will begin inside the Discovery Hall.

