32nd edition of Elkhart Jazz Festival happening this weekend

The Elkhart Jazz Festival, one of the biggest summer events in Michiana, is happening this weekend.

The three days of music run from Friday to Sunday, and headliners include Gregory Porter, The Hot Sardines featuring Davina and the Vagabonds, and The Airmen of Note USAF.

Thousands come out to the yearly festival, which has been around since 1988 and features 100 hours of music.

The festival is held on Main Street, and you can still buy tickets at the Lerner Theatre box office or on elkhartjazzfestival.com.

