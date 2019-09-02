32nd annual Labor Day Toy Show draws people to Goshen

Crowds flocked to Goshen on Labor Day for one thing: toys.

The 32nd annual Labor Day Toy Show took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Monday.

More than 250 tables were filled to the brim with farm toys, trucks, tractors, cars and more.

People young and old wandered around looking for that one toy on their checklist.

For some, it was about completing a collection. For others, it was all about nostalgia.

"I think adults like to relive their childhood,” show director Ken Miller said. “And this is a great place to do that because it's like, 'Hey, I had this toy as a kid and I want that toy again'. So that's what happens here. A lot of those childhood memories get renewed."

More than 1,500 people came out to the Labor Day Toy Show.

