320 marijuana plants seized at home where man was fatally shot

Police say 320 marijuana plants were seized from a South Bend home where a man was fatally shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South Liberty Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a man had been shot.

That man, 28-year-old Huey Hudson Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police were on scene conducting a separate investigation at the home. This investigation led to the seizure of 320 marijuana plants and marijuana cultivation equipment found inside the home.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

