31st annual Red Ribbon March against drugs and violence held Friday

Friday was the 31st year for the Red Ribbon March at the Colfax Cultural Center.

Students and parents joined together to march against drugs and violence in South Bend.

The march continues to act as a drug prevention event in the community.

One parent tells us you need to continue giving your kids guidance, no matter what age they are.

"You have to talk to them. You have to see who they are hanging around with, and you gotta be, like they said, a detective sometimes, because nowadays you don't know who does all that drug selling and stuff," says Joann Cuevas.

Our own Joshua Short was part of the walk, and for the third year he led a program at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

