30th annual Arts in Bloom Garden Walk held Wednesday in South Bend

Creativity is blooming in South Bend Wednesday as part of the 30th annual Art League Arts in Bloom Garden Walk.

This year's theme is "back to our roots," featuring 10 different gardens.

The garden walk closed up shop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but NewsCenter 16 got a look at some of the exhibits.

Organizers said the garden walk is all about inspiring others.

"It gets people introduced to the arts, and gardening is an art form, and as you stroll through the gardens, you see a lot of culture in the garden," South Bend Museum of Art development manager Claudia Maslowski said. "You'll see sculptural pots, which is an art form itself, and even the landscaping and the way it's laid out is an art form."

The money raised went to benefit ongoing projects at the South Bend Museum of Art.

