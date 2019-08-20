300-plus Press Ganey employees participate in annual service day

More than 300 local Press Ganey employees took part in the company's sixth annual Service Day Tuesday.

Volunteers were stationed at five sites across the South Bend area, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, the Kroc Center and Unity Gardens.

Nationwide, all 14 of their offices took part in the company's community service day.

"We are a mission-driven company," chief strategy officer Nell Buhlman said. "Our mission is to reduce suffering for patients. We partner with health systems and hospitals and medical practices around the country to do that, so for us to spend a day giving back in this way is just an extension of the work that we do throughout the year."

In all, volunteers are expected to contribute more than 1,700 hours to the South Bend community.

