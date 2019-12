UPDATE from SBPD: "Child has been found safe and unharmed. Thank you to all who shared this information! #southbend"

Original Story:

South Bend police are asking for help finding King Doolie Jones, a missing 3-year-old who was last seen in the 1200 block of S. Fellows wearing a diaper.

Anyone with information should call 911 or SBPD at 574-235-9201.