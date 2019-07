Several fire crews in South Bend are working to extinguish a fire on Sample Street Friday evening.

The fire is in a three-story warehouse in an industrial area west of Chapin Street. It broke out some time around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene say the fire is on the second and third floors and coming through the roof.

Significant smoke is resulting in limited visibility, and people are encouraged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work.