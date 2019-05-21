St. Joe Co. to demolish 3 problem properties; county asks for continued patience

Building Commissioner Chuck Bulot brought a list of 12 problem properties before the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

It's a list they have been working on, and Bulot said that three of the properties now have demolition permits and will soon be taken care of.

“We have probably close to 100 properties that are in need of demolition in the county, and this list is simply 12 of those,” Bulot said.

“These types of properties tend to attract wild animals, kids who have nothing better to do than to get into trouble,” he added. “Sometimes they become targets of arson. So, it's in the public's best interest to have these removed.”

To address the problem, Bulot presented the list of 12 properties in dire need of demolition before the Board of Commissioners.

On Tuesday morning, he requested a hearing to move forward on the demolition process for properties on that list.

Property owners will receive letters, and legal notices will be placed in the local paper. Bulot will appear before the board again on June 18, and if owners haven't responded, the board will decide the property's fate.

“The Chipstead property was on the list today… but I believe that is at the top of that priority list,” Bulot said. “The commissioners have been taking a good look at that. There have been quite a few complaints regarding that property.”

Neighbors say the Chipstead property has been a nuisance for decades and has caught fire twice since being abandoned.

They have tried to address the issue with the owner of the property but say she refuses to discuss it.

Neighbors therefore sent the Board of Commissioners a petition with some 30 to 40 signatures just over a year ago.

“It's not easy being patient, especially when you have something that's a catastrophe sitting right next door to you, but all we can do is ask that people have patience if they've reported it,” Bulot said.

The three problem properties that have recently been or will soon be demolished are:

20276 Jackson Road, South Bend

22990 Edison Road, South Bend

55630 Fir Road, Mishawaka

The remaining properties on the current priority list are:

12860 Chipstead Drive, South Bend

18300 Eugene St. South Bend

53441 Lawrence

50430 Bittersweet Trail, Granger

First parcel north of 50430 Bittersweet Trail, Granger

53363 Prescott Ave., South Bend

55198 Pear Road, South Bend

55629 Lexington Ave., South Bend

56150 Francis Ave., Mishawaka

