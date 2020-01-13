3-month-old leaves hospital after deadly Mishawaka pond crash

Three-month-old Hendrik Kleven has left the hospital after a tragic Mishawaka crash that killed his two siblings and left their mother in critical condition.

According to the family on Sunday, Hendrik "has been able to come home!"

He was the last of the four to be extracted from their van after it became fully submerged in a Mishawaka drainage pond on New Year's Eve.

Hendrik's mother, 31-year-old Brooke Kleven, is still not awake, but she is showing signs of brain activity and improvement, according to our most recent update from her family.

Four-year-old James and 2-year-old Natalie died in the crash.





Here are some ways you can give back to the family:



-Checks can be made to St. James’ Episcopal Church with a note on the memo line that it is for the Kleven Fund:

St. James’ Episcopal Church

PO Box 545

Oskaloosa, IA 52577

-Donate to the First Reformed Church of Orange City, Iowa

-Christopher Kleven family fund: Marion County Bank in Pella, Iowa: