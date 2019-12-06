3 kilograms of fentanyl seized during traffic stop

Michigan State Police seized three kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop Thursday in Van Buren County.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that's similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Three kilograms equals nearly three million doses.

The traffic stop happened on I-94.

Police arrested a 23-year-old California man who they determined was responsible for the narcotics, which were hidden in the vehicle.

A female passenger provided a statement and was released.

