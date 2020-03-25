3 injured in Elkhart County crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department say three people were hurt in a head on collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Old US Hwy 20, west of CR 1 after 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Timothy Woods of Osceola crossed the center line in a GMC Envoy and collided head on with a Saturn Aura.

The driver of the Saturn Aura was taken to the hospital with right arm, right leg and chest pain.

The other passenger in the Aura was also taken to the hospital complaining of chest pain.

Woods's passenger was taken to the hospital with right arm pain.

All three injured were taken to Elkhart General Hospital.

Neither passenger in the GMC Envoy was wearing a seatbelt.

Woods was cited with driving left of center, seatbelt violation, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving while suspended-prior and never receiving a license (prior.)

