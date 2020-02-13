3 hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Cass County

Police say three people were hurt after a car hit a tree in Cass County early Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to U.S. 12 near Gumwood Road around 12:38 p.m., according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the car, driven by a 17-year-old from Niles, left the road for an unknown reason and hit the tree, causing the car to overturn.

The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not provide updates on their conditions in a Thursday afternoon release.

The other occupant was treated on the scene and released.

Police say all three wore seat belts, and it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

