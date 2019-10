Firefighters from three departments are responding to a working house fire in Elkhart County Tuesday night.

The fire is in the 26000 block of Vista Lane, dispatch confirmed. That is located between Jamestown and Dunlap.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

16 News Now has a reporter on the way to the scene. Stay with us on the air and online as we work to learn more.