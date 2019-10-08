3 detained after shootout sends Benton Harbor HS into lockdown

Police found two guns and "a significant amount" of drugs after an alleged shootout that sent Benton Harbor High School into a lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Benton Harbor High School around 1:35 p.m., according to a release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

When they arrived, police reportedly found evidence of a shootout on Empire Avenue and in an alley in the 800 block of Lavette Avenue.

Police reportedly investigated and obtained a warrant to search a home into which one of the suspected shooters may have gone. Inside, police say they found two guns and "a significant amount of illegal suspected narcotics."

Three male suspects were detained during the investigation. Those suspects, the guns and drugs were all turned over to the South West Enforcement Team.

Because of the shots fired and the investigation's proximity to the high school, it was locked down. But public safety officials said the alleged crimes had no connection to the school or any current students.

Police are still looking for the driver of a burgundy Cadillac sedan that was seen in the area when shots were fired.

Anyone with information the incident or the vehicle or driver police still seek is encouraged to call the tip line at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or contact police using the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety app available for smartphones.

