3 charged with animal cruelty after release of Fair Oaks undercover video

Three people have been charged with animal cruelty one week after the release of undercover video showing animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms in Newton County, Indiana.

The arrests and charges were announced Monday afternoon. The three people, whose names have not yet been released, face Class A misdemeanors, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it is conducting interviews with other persons of interest in the case.

The three people charged with animal cruelty are expected to be identified publicly within about 24 hours.

No further details were released, with the sheriff's office citing the active nature of the investigation.

