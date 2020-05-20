3 barbers ticketed for cutting hair at Michigan Capitol

Police have ticketed three people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts.

About 350 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the orders imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Three barbers have been cited for disorderly conduct after being warned by state police.

The cases were referred to the state attorney general. The penalty is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/20/2020 2:54:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

