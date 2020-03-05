3 bald eagle eggs laid at St. Patrick's County Park

Three bald eagle eggs have been laid at St. Patrick's County Park.

The eggs were laid at Notre Dame's Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility (ND-LEEF) by a pair of eagles that claimed the former red-tailed hawk nest in 2015.

The eagle cam mounted in the tree above the nest will allow viewers to watch the eggs hatch.

Click here to watch live video.

You can also see the eagles in person by visiting St. Patrick's County Park in St. Joseph County. You'll have to stay under the Morrison Family Pavilion to view the eagles.

