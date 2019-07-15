3 arrested in connection with 2 separate South Bend shootings

Three men have been arrested in connection with two separate South Bend shootings, and police say the community played a vital role by providing information to officers.

Jermaine Newsome Jr., 19, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on June 29 in the 3400 block of Putnam Place.

The victim was shot while inside an apartment and sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Newsome was arrested for burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Brothers Emmanuel Guevara, 30, and Jorge Guevara, 24, were arrested and charged with a July 13 shooting.

A victim was found in the 600 block of S. Sheridan and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Emmanuel Guevara has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

Jose Guevara has been charged with criminal recklessness.

The South Bend Police Department said the following in a statement:

"The arrests were made possible thanks to a combined effort of all patrol details, the Investigative Bureau, the Strategic Focus Unit and other law enforcement partners.

"Most importantly, the community played a vital role in contacting police about these incidents and helping provide information.

"It will take a community effort to help end the violence in our city and we thank those who have stepped up saying 'enough is enough' and acting upon it."