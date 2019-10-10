3 arrested after police find stolen vehicles, suspected drugs

Three people were arrested at a Marshall County home after police found stolen vehicles and suspected meth and marijuana.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 19000 block of 6th Road.

Scott Hahn, 47, Brandon Hahn, 26, and Heidi Cooper, 42, were arrested and lodged at the Marshall County Jail on the following charges:

Scott Hahn: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine – enhancement, level 5 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony. $10,000 cash bond

Brandon Hahn: Possession of methamphetamine – enhancement, level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana. $5,000 cash bond

Heidi Cooper: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony.

